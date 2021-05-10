x
Former Connecticut House GOP leader Robert Ward dies at 68

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney called Ward “the epitome of a public servant” in a statement Monday.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 3, 2006 file photo, members of the House applaud House Minority Leader Robert Ward, R-North Branford, as the House adjourns their regular 2006 session at the state Capitol in Hartford, Conn. Ward, a key player in state government for decades, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at age 68. (AP Photo/Bob Child, File)

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn — Former Connecticut House Republican leader Robert Ward has died at age 68. Brian Havens, owner and director of the North Haven Funeral Home and says Ward died Sunday at his home in North Branford. 

Ward served as a state legislator for 22 years and also held positions as state motor vehicles commissioner and state auditor. 

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney called Ward “the epitome of a public servant” in a statement Monday.

Courant columnist Kevin F. Rennie said Ward “entered the thin ranks of the heroic” when he supported an impeachment inquiry into Gov. John Rowland, a fellow Republican.

