Former gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski receives pushback for WSJ op-ed slamming Hartford, leadership

The article came out on January 2 and critiques Hartford's Mayor Luke Bronin and Democratic leadership. Stefanowski says it also offered solutions.

HARTFORD, Conn — On Saturday, an editorial by former Republican Candidate Bob Stefanowski was published by the Wall Street Journal. The article took aim at how Connecticut's capital city, Hartford was run and current Mayor Luke Bronin.

Stefanowski criticized Bronin's leadership, Bronin's plan that the surrounding Hartford suburbs should share tax revenue with the capital city, and former Governor Dannel Malloy bailing out Hartford.

Mayor Bronin responded to the article saying:

“I guess Bob Stefanowski wanted to remind us that he has zero understanding of Hartford or any Connecticut cities, zero passion for our state, zero experience doing the difficult work of lifting up a community - and zero chance to be governor of a state that he loves to root against.”

The Hartford Courant was also mentioned in the piece as well as Hartford's crime rate and affordability. Recently, the Courant's parent company announced it will be shutting down its offices on Broad Street.

Dear @bobforgovernor: There isn’t a journalist at The Hartford Courant who considers the shift to permanent remote work a relief. https://t.co/yIRfhJD3xO pic.twitter.com/grz7wJTvxv — Daniela Altimari (@capitolwatch) January 2, 2021

US Rep. John Larson also responded to the op-ed with several tweets.

Perhaps Mr. Stefanowski ought to spend a little more time in Hartford and get to know the people and its neighborhoods and put together a solution, instead of writing meaningless op-eds. — Rep. John Larson (@RepJohnLarson) January 4, 2021

Stefanowski met with FOX61 on Monday, discussing the editorial and reinforcing his ideas expressed in the article.

"I worked in the gold building in Hartford in 1984 for Price Waterhouse, we had a vibrant downtown, we would go out after work, I met my wife in Hartford," said Stefanowski. "My personal view is Hartford is not what it used to be."

Stefanowski went on to talk about the increase in violence in Hartford as well as responding to Bronin, expressing happiness with the response from the editorial because of the response. He also added some solutions about how to fix Hartford's school system, as well as covering pensions and properties within the city being tax-exempt.