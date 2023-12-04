Former paroles board chairman reappointed amid commutation controversy

The Senate approved Carleton Giles to return to the paroles board, but as a member not as chairman.

HARTFORD, Conn. — What was a routine vote to reappoint the former chairman of the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles became a greater debate about commutation policy in Connecticut.

Hours of discussion on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon led to the eventual approval of Carleton Giles to return to the paroles board, but as a member not as chairman. Gov. Ned Lamont removed Giles from that role Monday.

Giles was approved despite heavy opposition from GOP lawmakers about a recent rise in commutations.

“There's an army behind me and we're not going away,” said Audrey Carlson at a press conference Wednesday morning.

After Carlson's daughter, Elizabeth, was killed by her ex-boyfriend more than 20 years ago, he accepted a plea deal to serve 42 years for Elizabeth's murder.

“We accepted a 42-year contract, ironclad, knowing and trusting that this system is going to work for us,” Carlson continued. “Well guess what? We were wrong.”

Carlson is one of the multiple victims’ families joining Senate Republicans to call on Lamont to halt all commutations in Connecticut.

“This is too important with the public safety and the trajectory of our judicial system to not have a light be shined on it,” state Sen. Heather Somers, (R-Groton) said at the press conference.

The Board of Pardons and Paroles is comprised of members nominated by the governor, then approved by the legislature, and has independent authority to grant pardons, paroles, and commutations.

The board approved 71 in 2022 and 25 so far in 2023. That’s up from just three commutations total from 2017 to 2021.

The board blames pandemic backup for the rise in submissions and granted commutations, but Republican senators point to a policy change enacted by former chairman Giles.

“Somebody has to ask what has changed, the policy has changed,” said Somers.

Some criminal justice advocates were outraged by Giles’ removal and say the new commutation policy actually tightens restrictions for applicants.

Inmates must have served at least ten years of their sentence to be eligible to apply for commutation–previously, that requirement was only four years.

“A very select few number of people receive this relief,” said civil rights attorney Alex Taubes. “The state legislature needs to make a statement that Connecticut is a state of second chances and that we still believe in criminal justice reform in the state of Connecticut.”

Giles was reappointed to the board on near-party lines Wednesday, but Senate Democrats did seem to find some consensus with Republicans, who want the legislature involved in this commutations process.

Lamont has agreed to look into commutation policy in the coming weeks, saying the legislature should weigh in.

