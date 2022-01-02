Geballe leaving administration for job at Yale, Michelle Gilman to head DAS

Gilman was hired as the deputy commissioner at DAS in the weeks prior to the COVID-19 hitting

HARTFORD, Conn. — One of the most visible faces of the Lamont administration through the pandemic is leaving state government for a job in higher education.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that Josh Geballe is leaving his post as the Commissioner of the Department of Services. His deputy, Michelle Gilman will replace him.

Gilman is also currently serving as deputy chief operating officer where she's managed many COVID-19 initiatives for Lamont's administration.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Michelle has been a trusted advisor who has coordinated many of our response initiatives, including developing a close relationship with the leadership of the hospitals throughout the state, as well as on the procurement of PPE and essential supplies needed for our residents and healthcare providers,” Lamont said. “She is already well experienced at the needs of this important job, which is why I am certain she will be able to hit the ground running and continue the successes in this office that have been built over these last several years. I appreciate her for accepting this critical responsibility.”

Geballe is leaving to become Yale University's new senior associate provost for entrepreneurship and innovation. Geballe had been in the position of DAS since February 2020, as he served as a link between the executive branch departments and the Office of the Governor.

Calling Lamont "a great boss," Geballe also thanked the governor's Chief of Staff, Paul Mounds.

“I want to offer my deepest thanks to Governor Lamont for inviting me to join his administration over three years ago,” Geballe said. “It has been an honor to learn from his approach, benefit from his judgment, particularly during the pandemic when there were rarely clear answers or easy decisions, and help implement his vision. I also want to thank and congratulate Michelle, who joined us just as the pandemic was starting and has been an amazing partner in everything we’ve done since. She is widely respected across state government and among our outside partners based on her decades of public service and will ensure we don’t miss a beat on the wide range of initiatives underway."

Gilman will begin serving as commissioner once Geballe leaves for his new On February 14.

