GOP lawmakers call on Gov. Lamont to pause all commutations in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — Senate Republicans are calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to halt all commutations in Connecticut.

They cited data Tuesday showing a spike in applications, and approvals, for shortened prison sentences.

Since the commutation process resumed post-pandemic in June 2021, the sentences of 97 people were reduced.

The legislators called these numbers “outrageous.” The families of some of the victims of these crimes are now speaking out, joining lawmakers to ask the governor to stop this.

“I don't understand how this can happen,” said John Aberg of Lisbon.

Aberg's 3-year-old grandson was murdered 16 years ago.

“His name is Andrew Slyter,” he said Tuesday. “We called him Andy.”

Andy's killer accepted a plea agreement for 40 years in prison, but now, Aberg says he’s eligible to apply for commutation.

“This is a sentence you should not outlive,” Aberg continued.

Aberg's family isn’t alone.

“We buried Elizabeth 21 years ago and now it feels as if we're right back where we began,” said Audrey Carlson.

After Carlson's daughter, Elizabeth, was killed by her ex-boyfriend more than 20 years ago, he accepted a plea deal to serve 42 years for Elizabeth's murder.

“The opportunity for commutation of his sentence in any manner was never, never an option brought to our attention,” Elizabeth’s sister Leslie Carlson Schlachter said.

Connecticut’s Board of Pardons and Paroles is comprised of members nominated by the governor and has independent authority to grant pardons, paroles, and commutations.

The process was paused during the pandemic and began again in June 2021 with a new commutation policy.

“What I'm holding here are 41, a mere 10% of the applications that were submitted,” said Senate Minority Leader Sen. Kevin Kelly (R), while holding a stack of papers Tuesday.

Since the new policy, the Board received nearly 400 applications for commutation and denied almost 300, including Carlson's killer.

The Board blames pandemic backup for the rise in submissions and granted commutations, but GOP lawmakers and these families aren’t convinced.

“This needs to be a state policy that is rigorously overseen. The legislature has got to weigh in,” added Sen. John Kissel, (R-Enfield). “I am calling on Governor Lamont, stop this right now.”

In a statement, Gov. Lamont said, “Connecticut remains one of the safest states in the country in large part because of the data-driven approach used to develop and evaluate criminal justice policy and practice. The commutation process has accelerated rapidly since coming back online mid-2021. Given the substantial progress the Board already has made in hearing commutation cases, it’s time to step back and see how the policy is working. The seriousness of the topic demands a careful approach involving the General Assembly as well as stakeholders, especially victims.”

Lawmakers say they have spoken with the governor and he says he’ll look into this.

There’s been no word though from legislative Democrats if they’ll support Republicans’ efforts to bring the topic forward this session.

