Gov. Lamont expected to sign cannabis bill: What you need to know

CONNECTICUT, USA — Last week, the Connecticut General Assembly passed a bill that would legalize the adult use of marijuana. Connecticut becomes the 19th state in the country to pass such a bill.

Governor Ned Lamont said he is looking forward to signing the bill and is expected to sign it on Tuesday.

"The states surrounding us already, or soon will have legal adult-use markets. By allowing adults to possess cannabis, regulating its sale and content, training police officers in the latest techniques of detecting and preventing impaired driving, and expunging the criminal records of people with certain cannabis crimes, we’re not only effectively modernizing our laws and addressing inequities, we’re keeping Connecticut economically competitive with our neighboring states," said Gov. Lamont after the bill passed the Senate.

The question now moves to what does this mean for the residents of Connecticut. Here are a few answers:

When does marijuana become legal and how much can I have?

Starting on July 1, residents 21-years and older will be able to legally have 1.5 ounces of marijuana. Up to 5 ounces will be allowed in a locked container in one's home or in your car's trunk or glove box.

When will I be able to buy at dispensaries or grow my own cannabis plats?

Residents will have to wait longer to grow and buy cannabis from dispensaries.

Retail sales are expected to begin in 2022 and residents will be able to grow plants starting on July 1, 2023. One will not be able to grow more than 12 pot plants at a time per household.

Can dispensaries be built in any town?

No, town and municipalities will have the option to deny dispensaries from operating within their borders.

Will you be able to use cannabis anywhere?

Residents will not be able to smoke in certain areas including state parks or while driving.

Click here to read the bill.

