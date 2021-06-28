Gov. Lamont signs 'Jennifers' Law'

Jennifers' Law will add coercive control to the definition of domestic violence as well as put child safety as a priority in custody cases

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont signed Senate Bill 1091, otherwise known as "Jennifers" Law," into law Monday night.

Introduced in February, SB 1091 will add coercive control to the definition of domestic violence as well as put child safety as a priority in custody cases by making domestic violence the first factor to consider, a lawmaker said.

The bill was proposed by State Sen. Alex Kasser, who says coercive control includes psychological abuse, emotional abuse, financial abuse, and legal abuse.

