Democratic budget deal remains uncertain as deadline nears

Gov. Lamont and his top advisors say they remain concerned about the level of spending and borrowing that lawmakers desire.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A final budget agreement between Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative Democrats is still uncertain as the General Assembly’s adjournment deadline nears.

The Democratic governor and his top advisors said Thursday they remain concerned about the level of spending and borrowing that lawmakers desire.

Lamont and his team say they’ve been willing to agree to a two-year plan that already includes large-scale investments, thanks in part to the state’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funding.

House Speaker Matt Ritter says the Democrats have already set aside the tax increases that Lamont opposed and a deal needs to be reached on Thursday.

