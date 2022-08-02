CT governor to give State of the State address on first day of legislative session

During the speech, Gov. Ned Lamont will lay out his legislative priorities for the session.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The 2022 Connecticut state Legislative Session will start Wednesday, and, as custom, the governor will give a State of the State address.

During the speech, Gov. Ned Lamont will lay out his legislative priorities for the session, which include property tax reform and gun safety legislation.

Last year, due to the pandemic, Lamont gave his address in a pre-recorded video, in which he called on the legislature to consider legalizing recreational marijuana and expanding sports betting. Both measures were passed by the legislature and signed into law by Lamont.

This year's Opening Day activities are expected to happen in the Capitol. However, public hearings and most committee meetings will be held by video conference at least until the end of February.

Senate President Martin Looney and House Speaker Matt Ritter said the remote-only policies will be reviewed again at the end of the month. Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly criticized the plan, calling it “more governing in the dark.” GOP lawmakers have pushed over the past year for the legislature to open the Capitol complex to the public again, saying it restricts public interaction with lawmakers.

The House and the Senate are both scheduled to 'gavel in' at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and the governor is expected to address the entire General Assembly in person at around noon.

Republicans in the House and Senate are expected to propose bills related to crime and juvenile justice issues, as well as refinements to last year's budget and pandemic restrictions.

Democrats have large majorities in both chambers, with 23 Senate seats to the Republicans' 13 seats and a 96-53 advantage in the House. Two House seats are vacant and due to be filled by special elections. Democrats have held a majority in both chambers since the early 1990s, with the exception of the 2017-2018 sessions, when an 18-18 tie in the Senate provided Republicans enough leverage to pass significant reforms in a bipartisan budget.

Two-year budgets are passed in odd-numbered (non-election) years, per the state Constitution. With no budget to pass, this year is a "short session", beginning Feb. 9 and adjourning May 4. That gives lawmakers 12 weeks to get the business of the people done.

You can find out who is representing you at the legislature, and their contact information, on the Connecticut General Assembly's website.

