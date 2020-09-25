Governor Lamont calls special session

Lamont made the announcement on Friday, saying the legislative session would focus on 4 key items. The Governor said he hopes to have the session late next week.

HARTFORD, Conn — In a press conference Friday afternoon, Governor Ned Lamont said he is calling a special legislative session.

Lamont mentioned the session would focus on four key items which are absentee ballots, budget numbers and a school construction bill, a transfer act regarding brownfield property, and an energy bill and PURA regulations.

Lamont hopes to have the session sometime late in the week of September 28.

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) released a joint statement on the upcoming session:

“We look forward to meeting next week for this special session and acting on important issues impacting Connecticut residents statewide. The Take Back Our Grid Act promises to begin the overhaul Connecticut utilities and ensure the people of our state receive the services they pay for, ensuring that corporations focus on the people they serve instead of the profits they earn. Additionally, important school construction project funding will be dispersed statewide, keeping our education systems in strong standing and making sure our students’ facilities receive the upkeep they need so they can reach their potential. With November’s election just six weeks away, it’s just as vital to ensure every vote is counted and the outcome cannot be questioned. We will make sure every absentee ballot mailed will be accepted and counted according to state law.”

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano (R-North Haven) released his own statement about the special session:

"The special session agenda is a disappointing display of one-party rule and partisan politics. I reviewed the call for special session that was just released this afternoon. Some things I expected to see, some I am surprised are on the agenda. Based upon this agenda, there is no need for a special session right now when nearly all of these bills could wait for the regular session to allow for more thought and public input. There is nothing on the agenda dealing with the pandemic, public health or the immediate needs in the middle of the crisis. I am honestly surprised that Democrats want to bring so many people to the building to vote on bills that are not fully vetted by the public and that can wait for the regular session – at the same time they have objected to much smaller meetings and legislative business taking place in the same building. Putting these items before the legislature with less than 40 days until an election seems to conflict with their past statements.”

Watch the press conference below:

The Governor also spoke about the state's positivity yesterday was about .8 percent. The state-administered and 115 test came back positive.

Current hospitalizations increased by four people, bring the total to 76 patients. There were two COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday. Connecticut's confirmed COVID-19 related death toll has now surpassed 4,500 people.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️13,666 tests were administered and 115 came back positive (0.84% positivity rate)

➡️76 patients are hospitalized (increase of 4)

➡️There have been 2 COVID-related deaths



For more data, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/AjtxOc2ely — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 25, 2020