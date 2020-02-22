Governor Lamont preparing Municipal Aid Bond package for legislative approval

Lamont is requesting the package be approved no later than March 6.

Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday that his administration is preparing a municipal aid bond package. That package will then be presented to the Connecticut General Assembly.

Lamont addressed the media earlier this week, visibly frustrated about the toll bill that stalled. He sent a letter to Secretary Melissa McCaw saying how his administration is moving forward by presenting the package.

"We have consistently proposed to comprehensively address the state's capital needs including the resolution of a long-term transportation infrastructure funding plan to get our state moving and growing," said Lamont. "We are now eight months into the fiscal year without solutions to our transportation needs and a bond package. No longer can our cities and towns wait."

Read the full letter Lamont sent to Secretary McCaw below: