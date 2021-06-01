Governor Lamont scheduled to give State of the State Address on Wednesday

The address will begin at noon.

HARTFORD, Conn — On Wednesday at noon, Governor Ned Lamont is expected to give his State of the State Address. Every year the Governor gives his speech in front of a joint session in the house. This year Lamont will do it virtually from his office because of the virus.

Lawmakers will be sworn in outside but the rest of the session, for the most part, will be virtual. Legislative meetings will be held remotely as well as public hearings for now. Lawmakers say once vaccines are more readily available there is a possibility the session could go back to being in person. Votes on legislative matters will still happen in Hartford.

"That's always the concern that while we move into a virtual reality you also have to make sure that doesn't chill anybody's first amendment right to speech and we want to make sure we always guarantee that give people the opportunity to be heard," said Senate GOP Leader Sen. Kevin Kelly (R).

"The anticipation is that the swearing-in will potentially be outdoors if possible everything else that will be going on will be likely virtual... committee meetings, public hearings..until much later in the session potentially toward the end of the session," said Senate President Pro Tempore Sen. Martin Looney (D)

Some big pieces of legislation for this year will be:

1. COVID-19 relief: It is no secret the coronavirus has impacted Connecticut in a way that has been seen once in a generation. Businesses are still in need of financial relief as well as the thousands of people unemployed due to the pandemic. A vaccine is available, but Connecticut is faced with the atlas-sized task of distributing it to its residents. Also looming, how long will Lamont’s executive powers extend?

2. Budget: This year is a budget year, which means the biennial must be approved by legislators and Lamont. This two-year budget could prove vital to the state in terms of COVID-19 financial relief and preventing Connecticut from digging a deeper financial hole like pre-pandemic days.

3. Sports betting: According to Sportshadle.com, Connecticut has a real shot to legalize sports betting. Recently, Foxwoods partner with Draftkings. The wheels seem to be in motion in Connecticut, but will the bill pass?

FOX61 will be streaming the Address on its Facebook page and inside the app. Be sure to tune in!

🗣️Connecticut's 2021 State of the State Address

🗓️Wednesday, January 6

🕛12:00PM

📺https://t.co/PnRVyDqNOC pic.twitter.com/5zkmjkqYpC — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 4, 2021