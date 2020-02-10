Governor Lamont signs Special Session legislation

Among the 9 bills signed, one focused on absentee ballots and another was the "Take Back our Grid bill."

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Friday, October 2, Governor Ned Lamont signed nine bills from the special session into law.

The legislation covered a variety of topics like a revision of Connecticut's hemp program to an act concerning state marshals.

Lamont also signed An Act Concerning a Municipal Election Monitor at the 2020 State Election and Processing of Absentee Ballots for the 2020 State Election, which according to the governor's office, the bill will facilitate the processing of absentee ballots during the upcoming general election.

Another bill of importance that was signed was HB 7006 which concerns with utility companies' response to Tropical Storm Isaias.