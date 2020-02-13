Greenwich native Hope Hicks returning to White House

Hicks will be serving as counselor to the president.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Greenwich native Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's most trusted and longest-serving aides, is returning to the White House.

Hicks will be serving as counselor to the president, working with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

This is according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made public.