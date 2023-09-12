Hamden's mayor seeking re-election faces challenger for Democrat ticket

Incumbent Democrat Mayor Lauren Garret is seeking a second term in office. She faces a primary challenge by Board of Education member Walter Morton IV.

HAMDEN, Connecticut — It's Primary Day for some towns and cities in Connecticut ahead of November's municipal elections.

In Hamden, incumbent Democrat Mayor Lauren Garret is seeking a second term in office. She faces a primary challenge by Board of Education member Walter Morton IV.

Garrett defeated Republican Ron Gambardella and Independent write-in candidate Al Lotto in the 2021 election. It came after beating three-term incumbent Mayor Curt Balzano Leng in the 2021 Democrat primary election.

Garette, who received the Democrat Town Committee’s endorsement in July, has said her top priorities if elected are improving the town’s fiscal health, economic development, and infrastructure investments.

Morton has said his top priorities if elected are lowering the town’s property taxes, increasing public safety, and investing in education.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary election will face Republican Crystal Dailey.

