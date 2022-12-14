Hartford City Councilman announces campaign for mayor

Nick Lebron is currently a city Councilman and a member of the Hartford Democratic Town Committee.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford native and public service member Nick Lebron announced his campaign for mayor of the Capital city.

“We are used to the path of leadership being linear, but my path has not been linear and I believe I represent most people in Hartford," he said Thursday.

Lebron is currently serving his first term as a city councilman and chair of the council's Health and Human Services committee. He also served two terms on the Democratic Town Committee from 2015 to 2019, before joining the city council in 2020.

“I've been dedicated to the Harford community, but did not have the particular insight of day-to-day government interactions and municipal relations," said Lebron. "This term has provided me with that unique lens.”

He was born in Hartford and raised in the city's North End and said his ties to the community make him uniquely positioned to take over the role.

"I've been thinking about running for mayor for over a year now," Lebron continued. "I feel like now is the time is my time to be able to take over the baton from Mayor Bronin."

Hartford's current mayor, Luke Bronin, announced last month he will not seek a third term in office, saying it was time to "pass the baton."

Lebron's plan for the city includes investing in residents' quality of life, utilizing what he calls Hartford’s “human capital,” and curbing gun violence in the city.

“This isn't new to the city of Hartford. I survived the gang wars of the early '90s where you had to have grit just to walk to school, and we're seeing similar patterns," he said. "It not only is about gun owners and gun rights, it's also urban communities and how young people and people in general are getting their hands on illegal guns.”

Former state legislator Eric Coleman announced his campaign for mayor in November.

There is yet to be official confirmation for any other candidates, but this pool could grow in the new year.

