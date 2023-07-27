Endorsement shows who Bronin believes would be best fit to take his place as Hartford mayor

Luke Bronin said he and Arunan Arulampalam have known and worked together for many years and that Arulampalam would be a good fit for the job.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has endorsed candidate Arunan Arulampalam for the capital city's upcoming mayoral race, according to Arulampalam's campaign team.

Arulampalam got his first ballot endorsement at the Hartford Democratic Town Committee Convention on Monday.

"I’ve known and worked with Arunan for many years, and I know that he loves this city, he understands both the challenges we face and the opportunities we have in front of us,” said Bronin. “His win at the convention Monday night demonstrated his ability to build a broad coalition from across the city, and I think that really matters – not just for campaigning, but for governing. I’m proud to support Arunan and the entire endorsed Democratic slate, and I believe that this team will continue the work we’ve done over the last eight years to build a stronger, healthier, fairer, more vibrant city.”

“He has served this city for the last eight years, seeing us through bankruptcy to recovery, through a global pandemic, and overcoming many other hurdles that we could never have expected," Arulampalam said of Bronin. "He has been a champion for this city and a leader of this party and I look forward to helping him campaign for Row A this primary campaign."

Arulampalam is the CEO of Hartford Land Bank and has previously served as Deputy Commissioner for the state Department of Consumer Protection under the Lamont administration.

After nearly eight years in office, Bronin is not seeking re-election.

Along with Arulampalam, there are several other candidates running as Democrats for Hartford mayor, including state senator John Fonfara and former state senator Eric Coleman, along with Nick Lebron, J. Stan McCauley, Tracy Funnye and Giselle Jacobs.

