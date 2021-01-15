History and political science professor discusses political civility

He says that moment, and the current political divide are the boiling point of tensions that have been brewing

FARMINGTON, Conn — A professor of history and political science at Tunxis Community College for more than a decade, Rafaele Fierro like many others was shocked to see the riots at the United States Capitol on January 6th.

"The extent to which it happened caught people off guard. I don't think anyone could have predicted the level of violence and the closeness with which the perpetrators got to these political figures it was really hard to believe. And to see it in real-time was something else entirely," he said.

He says that moment, and the current political divide are the boiling point of tensions that have been brewing for a while.

"Well this level of divide certainly pre-dates Donald Trump. It goes back many, many decades and there are lots of variables that factor into it. I think the biggest culprit for me, is the rise of social media," he said. "What I see there is otherwise decent, civil people, acting very irresponsibly and I think it just feeds the flames of this kind of division," said Fierro.

He said the posting of opinions, sharing information, or sometimes misinformation all behind a screen and in an instant, plays a role.

However, he also said we each have a responsibility to do our part in finding political civility.

"I think if we rely on the political class in Washington, we're going to fall short. We owe it to ourselves to better in every community, ever locale, we need to bridge the divide," said Fierro. "What we've got to do is self-reflect, this is a time of self-reflection looking inward and asking yourself, 'how have I contributed to this division'?" he said.

Fierro runs the Civic Engagement Institute at Tunxis and says it's something he works on with his own students.

"What we do there is we emphasize civility, and discourse and debate. We try to get students to see that there ought to be respect for other people's opinions, regardless of how odious or how off-putting you find those opinions," he said.

As far as his concerns for the future, he says they are more long-term and extend past this coming week and the inauguration.