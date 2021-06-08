House expected to vote on two-year budget, Lamont truck tax

The House is also expected to vote on Lamont's proposed highway use tax for tractor-trailers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The House of Representatives is expected to act on a two-year, $46 billion state budget deal that Democratic leaders in the General Assembly finalized with Gov. Ned Lamont.

Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter says he’s hopeful some Republicans, the minority party in the legislature, will vote on Tuesday for the proposed budget, which proponents said does not include any new tax increases despite a strong push from progressive Democrats.

The House is also expected to vote on Lamont's proposed highway use tax for tractor-trailers and a plan to provide HUSKY health insurance to young children without legal immigration status.

