House GOP leader says pot bill is 'tainted,' vote must wait

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Republican leader of the Connecticut House of Representatives says the chamber should not take up a long-awaited bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults.

Rep. Vincent Candelora said the legislation is “tainted” and called for an investigation into how language was tucked into the bill that could have intentionally benefitted at least one individual.

The regular General Assembly session is scheduled to adjourn at midnight on Wednesday. The bill narrowly passed the Senate early Tuesday after the contentious provision was stripped.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said an investigation is unnecessary now that the language was removed at his behest.

