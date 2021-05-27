House to vote on bill that expunges past records of 300,000

The chamber was scheduled on Thursday to debate the proposal, which cleared the Senate on Wednesday night.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut House of Representatives is expected to vote on a bill that could ultimately expunge the conviction records of an estimated 300,000 people.

State Rep. Steve Stafstrom, the Democratic co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee, said while the proposal has been “watered down” and no longer applies to some more serious felonies, he said it still takes a significant step toward helping people with old criminal records finally get their lives on track.

It applies to misdemeanor and low-level felony records.

