House to vote on original marijuana deal to prevent veto

If the bill passes, it will return to the Senate.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut House of Representatives is debating an earlier version of a bill that would legalize the adult use of cannabis. 

Wednesday's expected vote comes a day after Gov. Ned Lamont threatened to veto a retooled rendition that cleared the state Senate. 

Democratic House leaders decided to strip a contentious provision about “social equity” applicants for marijuana licenses, which was added to the bill at the eleventh hour in the Senate on Tuesday, in hopes of salvaging a bill lawmakers have been debating at the state Capitol for multiple years. 

