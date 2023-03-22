Connecticut March for Life brings hundreds of protestor to capitol

Supporters are calling on lawmakers to vote against abortion-related legislation this session.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hundreds of protestors gathered at the state capitol Wednesday afternoon for the annual Connecticut March for Life.

There was a lot of passion and emotion from the pro-life marchers, who said they don’t want to be seen as a minority in Connecticut.

“Now is not the time to just say we’re pro-life, we need to be pro-love,” said Melissa Manion, a pro-life advocate and speaker.

Pro-life supporters shared what they call their message of love for unborn children and mothers.

“I feel very strongly about abortion is not something that should be done to babies,” said protestor Molly McAteer from Southington.

The right to an abortion has been codified in Connecticut state law for more than 30 years, but since the overturning of Roe V. Wade, this conversation has been front-and-center for many.

“We are fighting for our human rights, you know, to put it simply,” counter-protestor Katherine Olson said. “We might have these rights in Connecticut, but that doesn't mean other states do and it's not fair to women around the country.”

Olson and her fellow counter-protestors said they wanted to show women they were fighting back.

“They can be loud, but so can we,” she said. “We're gonna show our teeth too.”

Supporters at Wednesday’s march are also hoping for change from the state government.

They’re calling on lawmakers to vote against abortion-related legislation this session.

“When you vote for abortion, you're killing somebody who does not now have the right to live anymore,” McAteer said.

Some of these legislative proposals are ideas from Gov. Ned Lamont. A main point of his second-term agenda is to further abortion access in Connecticut.

“I think you know where I stand on a woman's right to choose,” Lamont said Wednesday. “Some people want the government to make those decisions, I want families to make those decisions. I want women to make those decisions.”

Keeping abortion safe, legal, and accessible in Connecticut is a major priority for Lamont, but some state lawmakers believe the legislature should focus on other issues.

“It is disheartening to hear that money will go to fund abortion for women who do not live in the state of Connecticut,” said State Rep. Trenee McGee, (D-West Haven). “I think that's been solidified. I think now we have to really shift into other things that really do matter.”

McGee referenced House Bill 6618, which would cover the costs for out-of-state residents traveling to Connecticut for abortion care.

She is a pro-life Democrat and said there are already taxpayers here in the state who need help.

“I think in creating a culture of life, people feel more secure and safe and empowered to, you know, keep making a decision to choose life,” McGee said.

McGee said she’s had a lot of productive, open-minded conversations with her colleagues on both sides of the aisle this session.

As for HB 6618, the deadline is Thursday for the Human Services Committee to vote to advance it.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.