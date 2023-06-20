Hunter Biden's plea deal could impact 2024 White House race

Despite political implications, state GOP leaders say they don't believe this will have an effect on Connecticut Republicans.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — Court filings Tuesday show Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, will plead guilty to tax charges.

He struck a deal to avoid federal charges while his father runs for re-election.

The 53-year-old will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges from 2017 and 2018, for failing to pay taxes in a timely matter.

Hunter was also charged with a felony, unlawful possession of a firearm while addicted to drugs, but this will be dismissed if he completes a pre-trial diversion program.

He likely won’t see jail time, but could get a sentence of two years probation.

“Oftentimes these have plea deals in them, you know, so I don't think this has anything to do with his last name,” said CT GOP chair Ben Proto. “These deals are not uncommon.”

The terms of this deal were negotiated by a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Delaware.

Hunter’s legal team says the deal will “resolve” the five-year-long investigation into the president’s son, but while this might be wrapping up in the courts, it’s just getting started on the political stage.

“I think those are questions that still need to be answered,” Proto said. “I think the congressional committee is looking at and I think there will be more to come on this.”

Some of Connecticut’s congressional delegation is speaking out. In a statement, U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes said, “Hunter Biden is a private citizen. I trust the U.S. attorney for Delaware’s office will do their job and ensure justice is carried out.”

A White House spokesperson commented, “The president and first lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life.”

This plea deal could impact the 2024 race for the White House and many Republicans are already saying the president’s son is getting preferential treatment, calling this a “sweetheart deal.”

“How can Hunter Biden plead guilty, no jail time, and the DOJ say there's still an investigation, while trying to withhold information from the House?” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said to reporters Tuesday. “That's unacceptable and it will not stand.”

Former President Donald Trump compared Hunter's treatment by the Justice Department to his own legal troubles, writing on his Truth Social platform, “...the corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is broken!”

State GOP leaders though say while this might impact political campaigns, they don't believe this will have an effect on Connecticut Republicans, saying their focus is in the state.

“At the end of the day, former President Trump and President Biden are going to have to deal with the issues that come to them and they will in one way, shape or form, and we in Connecticut are going to deal with the issues that are affecting our 169 towns and cities,” added Proto.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.