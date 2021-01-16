x
IKEA tells 'MAGA' supporters not to use New Haven parking lot as meeting location

IKEA said it was made aware that its parking lot was being promoted as a meeting location for a "MAGA" event.
NEW HAVEN, Conn — On Friday, IKEA posted on its social media pages telling "MAGA" supporters not to use its parking lot in New Haven as a meeting location. 

The company tweeted, as well as writing in a news release, it is aware its parking lot is being “promoted for a MAGA event this Saturday.”

“We ask those who plan to meet at IKEA New Haven for this gathering to understand that they are not authorized to use the property as a meeting location,” the company said in a statement. 

IKEA added it is working with local law enforcement to make sure customers and co-workers have a safe environment. “IKEA has no political affiliation,” the statement said. 

