Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Janet Yellen has been confirmed as President Joe Biden’s treasury secretary in an overwhelming Senate vote. She is the first woman to hold the job in the 232-year history of the department.

Yellen is a former chairwoman of the Federal Reserve and is expected to play a key role in gaining congressional approval of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.