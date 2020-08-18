x
Justin Anderson defeats GOP candidate who dropped out after arrest

Anderson was declared the winner on Tuesday following a recount of the Aug. 11 primary.
Credit: AP
This undated photo, provided by his campaign, shows Justin Anderson, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, in East Haddam, Conn. (Jason Calfo photo via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn — Justin Anderson, a lieutenant colonel in the Connecticut Army National Guard, defeated the endorsed candidate in the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary after his opponent dropped out following a domestic violence arrest. 

Anderson was declared the winner on Tuesday following a recount of the Aug. 11 primary. 

Anderson is a retired correctional officer and member of the East Haddam Planning and Zoning Commission. His opponent, Thomas Gilmer, was arrested the night before the election and charged with first-degree unlawful restraint and second-degree strangulation.  

