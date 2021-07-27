Karen DuBois-Walton drops out of New Haven Mayoral race

Incumbent Justin Elicker was nominated by the New Haven Democratic Town Committee on July 27.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The spokesperson of Democratic candidate Karen DuBois-Walton for New Haven Mayor told FOX61 she has dropped out of the race Tuesday.

"I can confirm she has ended her campaign. We will not have a statement tonight," said DuBois-Walton's spokesperson.

She had been seeking to challenge new haven Mayor Justin Elicker for the democratic party nomination. Dubois-Walton had been critical of Mayor Elicker on a number of topics, including the rise in crime in the city.

Incumbent Mayor Elicker announced later that day that the New Haven Democratic Town Committee has nominated him for official Democratic candidate for mayor.

According to a spokesperson for Mayor Elicker said he was able to secure 80% of the Democratic ward committees in New Haven.

“Thank you to the New Haven Democratic Town Committee members for their support of our campaign for re-election. Our team has accomplished so much this past year—keeping our community safe from COVID, increasing funding from the state to keep our taxes in line, investing in re-entry services and the homeless, and more—so that New Haven becomes a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” said Mayor Elicker during his acceptance speech.

The New Haven Mayor will participate in the Democratic Primary on September 14.

