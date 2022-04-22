Connecticut Senate lawmakers pass news labor deal with bonuses for state workers

The measure, which cleared the House of Representatives on Thursday, passed by a Senate vote of 22 to 13 with one absent voter.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A multi-year labor agreement recently ratified by 43,000 unionized Connecticut state employees cleared the state Senate on Friday.

The measure, which cleared the House of Representatives on Thursday, passed by a vote of 22 to 13 with one absent voter.

The four-year deal, which is retroactive to July 1, 2021, builds upon an agreement the state had reached in 2017 with the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition. It comes as the rate of inflation has soared to a 40-year high and wages in the U.S. have risen over the past year, giving workers the upper hand in the job market.

The SEBAC agreement will cost the state about $2 billion. The bill passed the House of Representatives on a vote of 96 to 52.

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) and Senate Republican Leader Pro Tempore Paul Formica (R-East Lyme, who voted against the measure said the package "prioritizes growing government over tax relief for all families."

"At a time when the state is over collecting taxes from its residents, we must work return these dollars to all CT families—state workers included—not use these funds to grow government while CT families face historic financial struggles," they said in a statement. "Instead, CT Democrats are rushing to spend on growing the size and cost of government. Connecticut's budget is balanced, in surplus, and exceeding revenues, meanwhile CT family budgets are struggling. They need relief now.

The union representing the faculty at Connecticut State Universities released a statement praising the bill's passing, calling it a "historic" agreement that will ensure the Connecticut communities' access to stable, reliable public safety, health and educational services.

“Thank you to the Senate for standing in solidarity with our faculty and students! But our fight isn’t over,” said Audra King, associate professor of philosophy at CCSU, “Now is the time to double down on our efforts to build an education system that can and will address the needs of every student, particularly students from underrepresented communities. Let’s fight harder to ensure that our colleges and universities have the support they need to provide the education our students deserve."

The 35 labor contracts, which were ratified by the various unions last month, include 2.5% general wage increases and step increases retroactive to July 1, 2021. The workers will also receive additional 2.5% general wage increases and step increases beginning July 1 and July 1, 2023. State and union officials are expected to meet again in the fourth year to negotiate wages.

The agreement also includes special lump-sum payments of $2,500 for active employees who’ve been on the job since March 31 and $1,000 for those employed as of July 15, 2022. There’s a pro-rated bonus for part-time employees.

