x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Politics

Lamont bill requires students to complete college aid form

His bill would also create an auto-admission program at the four Connecticut State University System campuses.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this Aug. 7, 2020, file photo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont addresses the media in Westport, Conn. On Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, Lamont imposed a steep new $10,000 fine on businesses that break the state's coronavirus rules. He said that the heftier fine is needed because some businesses have flagrantly violated the rules, and there are concerns for worker and customer safety during the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont wants Connecticut high school students required to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form in order to graduate.

It's part of a legislative proposal the Democrat unveiled Thursday in hopes of increasing how many students continue on to college or seek other post-secondary educational opportunities. 

His bill would also create an auto-admission program at the four Connecticut State University System campuses that would simplify the application process and remove application fees for academically prepared high school students.

 There was a 3.5 percentage point decline in college enrollment from 2019 levels in Connecticut.

Related Articles