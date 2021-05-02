Lamont bill requires students to complete college aid form

His bill would also create an auto-admission program at the four Connecticut State University System campuses.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont wants Connecticut high school students required to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form in order to graduate.

It's part of a legislative proposal the Democrat unveiled Thursday in hopes of increasing how many students continue on to college or seek other post-secondary educational opportunities.

His bill would also create an auto-admission program at the four Connecticut State University System campuses that would simplify the application process and remove application fees for academically prepared high school students.