Lamont calls on lawmakers to pass Transportation Climate Bill

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont is calling on lawmakers to pass the Transportation climate bill that’s gotten a lot of attention over the last several weeks. Middletown is the recipient of the states first ever electric school bus, the first of what lawmakers and state officials are hoping will be many to come. “We have great schools, we have great opportunities, we invest in our communities we invest in our children, we get them up every morning, we get them dressed and get them fed, we send them off to terrific schools because we care about their future but we put them into buses that are spewing out diesel emissions and exhaust and it’s harming their developing lungs. It’s contributing in a state that already has significant levels of air pollution,” said Katie Dykes, DEEP Commissioner. It comes with a big price tag a bus like this one runs about $280,000 compared to a diesel bus of the same size costing about $80,000.

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) said, "‘Smokescreens’ and ‘nonsense’? Here’s the facts: This regressive tax hike will burden middle-class families’ budgets at the absolute worst possible time without improving our aging transportation infrastructure. These higher taxes would be levied on Connecticut families even as states to our west are not moving forward with their own clean air reforms. If struggling Connecticut middle class families are going to be asked to make this financial sacrifice to achieve cleaner air, then states to our west must make the same commitment. Otherwise, we here in Connecticut would get nothing for our sacrifice. Connecticut’s adoption of TCI will result in cleaner air not for our own state, but for Rhode Island and the Atlantic Ocean.”



Proponents argue it would save the state money in the long run.



Governor Lamont joined by several lawmakers Wednesday to call on the passage of the bill that works to fight emissions and bring technology like this to the state



“It’s an easy thing to push back, the oil guys don’t like it very much but it’s the right thing to do and I really need folks to stand up and fight for this,” said Governor Lamont.



Opponents of the bill say it’s just another tax, The governor arguing that the tax is small and the impact could be big.



“This is a small tax on carbon and it’s capped at five cents and all the nonsense you’ve heard, this can make an enormous difference for our state going forward and I want Connecticut to be a leader,” said Governor Lamont.



If this bill is passed the governor believes it’ll raise over $1 billion over the next decade.