Connecticut governor to decide on 2nd term at end of 2021

The wealthy former businessman spent about $15.8 million of his own money on his 2018 race.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Sept. 28, 2021.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he will likely decide by the end of this year whether he will seek a second term in 2022.

The Democrat was asked about his plans for his political future during an interview on CNN.

He initially said he hadn’t “made that call yet” about whether he'll run again.

He said he wanted to focus on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, transportation and other issues.

When pressed further, Lamont said he'd make up his mind by the end of the year.

