Lamont directs flags to half-staff in honor of victims of Texas mass shooting

CONNECTICUT, USA — In honor of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Gov. Ned Lamont directed U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff beginning immediately on Saturday, May 27 until sunset.

This was in agreement with President Biden's announcement directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of respect for the victims.

In a statement, Lamont addressed gun violence as a public health crisis saying there are more guns on the street than ever before.

“The news of another mass shooting, this time from Texas, is devastating. One life taken by gun violence is too many, but 15 innocent lives, including 14 children, (said before total death count) is an utter tragedy," Lamont said. "Nearly ten years after Sandy Hook, Connecticut knows this feeling all too well. Our collective hearts and prayers go out to the families in Uvalde trying to process the unimaginable."

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags should be lowered as well, including state, municipal, and corporate.

“I am absolutely devastated to hear of yet another school shooting, where the most innocent of victims have lost their lives. I send my most sincere condolences to the children, families, friends, and all who have been affected by this unbelievable tragedy. Condolences are not enough," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. "I strongly urge Congress to pass commonsense gun laws to keep our children safe, now. There are no words to describe the callousness of this event, and to do nothing to address rampant gun violence is yet another avoidable tragedy.”

