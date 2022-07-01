Lamont and Bysiewicz invite businesses in restrictive abortion states to come to CT

Connecticut is one of several states in the country that is seen as a safe haven for women who would like to get an abortion.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz issued a letter on Friday inviting businesses in states that restrict abortion rights to relocate to Connecticut.

Connecticut is one of several states in the country that is seen as a safe haven for those who would like to get an abortion, as the state has legally protected the right for decades.

This spring, the state enacted a new "safe haven" abortion law which creates a legal cause of action for abortion providers and others when they're sued in another state for helping an out-of-state patient obtain “reproductive health services” that are legal here. That law took effect Friday.

In the letter Lamont and Bysiewicz said:

"The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that access to reproductive rights will be decided by individual states. There are far-reaching implications for businesses and workers located in states likely to severely limit access to reproductive rights in the coming weeks. For many of you, we can imagine that new restrictions will feel like a betrayal and cause concern about where to live and work. Customers and employees alike will be attracted to states that protect reproductive rights for all."

Lamont and Bysiewicz said that any business disappointed in the stance on abortion in their current states is welcome to Connecticut as Connecticut has a record of providing equal opportunity to all people. They also go on to list some of the other reasons to move their businesses to Connecticut.

"We’re the most family-friendly state in America with access to the best childcare you can find anywhere and a paid family medical leave program that provides necessary time for workers to care for loved ones. Connecticut businesses can count on a pro-growth environment, tax stability, and strong fiscal management. We’re even providing the biggest tax cut in state history. Our workforce is well-known for its skill and productivity, and our team is investing in new initiatives to ensure our companies have the talent they need for the long run. We have an elite higher education system to provide the best home-grown talent you’ll find anywhere."

Lamont and Bysiewicz said they understand it may be difficult to move, but that Connecticut is a very welcoming state. They add that all businesses should visit Advance CT to see what doing business in Connecticut can mean.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.