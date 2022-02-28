Lamont says recent business trip to Israel was 'very successful'

The governor recently traveled to Israel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont said his trip to the Middle East last week to meet with business leaders in Israel was “very successful.”

The governor held a new conference in New Haven on Monday to outline his economic development mission to Israel.

“In addition to meeting with more than a dozen businesses in Israel, we also met with leading investors, incubators, accelerators, and thought leaders in the country,” Lamont said. “From those meetings, we have already established next steps and additional opportunities to work together in the future.”

During his trip, Lamont was joined by a delegation that included representatives from Hartford HealthCare, Digital Currency Group, the Jewish Federation Association of Connecticut, the University of Connecticut and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.

While in Israel, they met with founders from Strauss Group, Viola, Vintage and OurCrowd and attended roundtable discussions with Google. Pitches from companies looking to expand in the U.S. were also featured in the mission.

The governor said one of the goals of the trip was letting these companies know of Connecticut’s proximity to New York and Boston, as well as showing that the state is a growing global tech and bioscience destination for companies and talent.

Lamont also met with Israeli officials such as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, President Isaac Herzog and Israel's chief COVID-19 officer Dr. Salman Zarka.

“We had an incredibly productive trip to Israel,” Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman said. “The governor led delegation meetings with high-growth Israeli companies, venture firms, established companies, and the Israeli government. Our meetings were singularly focused on how to increase collaboration between our two economies and mutually beneficial direct investment. I am optimistic about the future of the Connecticut-Israel economic relationship.”

A clean energy initiative session was led by Interim UConn President Dr. Radenka Maric and representatives from Technion.

