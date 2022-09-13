Poll shows Lamont leading Stefanowski by 11 points

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has an 11-point lead over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, a poll released Tuesday shows.

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill/WTNH survey of Connecticut voters shows Lamont, the incumbent, over Stefanowski, by 49% to 38%. The poll also shows that 9% of those surveyed are undecided and 4% plan to vote for someone else.

Since May, Lamont’s support decreased by two points while Stefanowki’s support has stayed the same.

The poll of likely voters was conducted from September 7 - 9. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

When it came to which candidate they believe is more trustworthy, 57% of voters believe Lamont is more trustworthy while 43% think the same for Stefanowski.

Polling also showed that 55% of voters hold a very (36%) or somewhat (19%) favorable view of Lamont while 40% have a somewhat (12%) or very (28%) unfavorable view of Lamont.

Forty-five percent (45%) of voters have a very (24%) or somewhat (21%) favorable view of Stefanowski, while 45% have a somewhat (12%) or very (33%) unfavorable view of Stefanowski.

Emerson College said the data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, party affiliation and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling.

"It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced," said in a press release on the poll.

Data was collected using a cellphone sample using SMS-to-web, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, and an online panel.

