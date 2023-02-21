Gov. Lamont proposes legislation to reduce healthcare costs

The proposed legislation places an emphasis on enhancing competition, eliminating unnecessary charges, reducing rising prices, and increasing affordability.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced proposed legislation to reduce healthcare costs for Connecticut residents on Tuesday.

The proposed legislation places an emphasis on enhancing competition, eliminating unnecessary charges, reducing rising prices, and increasing affordability for residents and employers.

The legislation, House Bill 6669 protects Patients and Prohibits Unnecessary Health Care Costs. Senate Bill 983 limits Anticompetitive Health Care Practices.

“Gallup recently reported that record-high numbers of Americans are putting off care due to costs,” Lamont said in a statement. “Approximately 38% of Americans put off care in 2022, the highest percentage Gallup has ever seen in its 22 years of polling. Two-thirds of personal bankruptcies are related to medical debt, the most common cause of bankruptcy, and healthcare is consuming a larger and larger percentage of GDP, now more than 18%. We simply can no longer afford not to take action. These bills I’m proposing tackle this complex problem from multiple angles, and I am calling on all parties – insurers, hospitals, doctors, employers, and consumers – to join with me in working on solutions for the people of Connecticut.”

The legislation:

Eliminates hospital facility fees charged at free-standing offices and clinics.

Implements stronger regulatory enforcement tools at the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy to assure compliance with certificate of need requirements and related conditions of approval, such as cost controls, patient access, and detailed reporting. This will curb hehealthcareosts by preventing duplicative services in specific areas while ensuring availability and access to critical services in all parts of the state.

Commits Connecticut to join a multistate bulk purchasing consortium to negotiate prescription drug discounts that all of the state’s residents will be able to access through a discount card at their pharmacy.

Requires the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy to annually publish a list of prescription drugs that are experiencing major price spikes to inform consumers and prescribers about which drug prices are going up and by how much.

Reins in aggressive marketing practices by pharmaceutical representatives to ensure prescribers get clear and accurate information about the drugs they prescribe and generic alternatives. Pharmaceutical representatives will be required to complete training, register with the state, and disclose relevant information about drug costs and efficacy across different races and ethnicity if known.

Strengthens protections to ensure that discounted prescription drugs purchased through the federal 340B program benefit the low-income consumers and communities the program was designed to help.

Prevents price gouging when patients get care from a provider who is not in their network. Specifically, the governor is proposing to limit out-of-network costs for inpatient and outpatient hospital services to 100% of the Medicare rate for the same service in the same geographic area.

Outlaws the use of anti-competitive contracting practices that have been used by health systems to impede competition and increase prices. This will provide health insurers with additional bargaining power to make it easier to negotiate affordable prices for consumers.

“While our state’s health care system is high in quality and ranks among the best nationwide, the rising costs remain a barrier for far too many people and results in many people putting off care because they can’t afford it,” said Dr. Deidre Gifford, executive director of the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy in a statement. “It is clear that hospital inpatient, hospital outpatient, and retail pharmacy costs are the largest contributors to the health care affordability problem. Health system consolidation and lack of competition is also contributing. These multi-pronged proposals address major cost drivers in these areas and expand on our continuing efforts to contain medical costs.”

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.