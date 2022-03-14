Lamont proposes tax cuts amid gas price hike

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday he has proposed some tax holidays to the legislation.

HARTFORD, Conn. — There are plans underway at the state Capitol to provide relief for Connecticut residents as gas prices increase amid the war in Ukraine and as overall inflation persists.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday he has proposed some tax holidays to lawmakers.

One break will be a gas tax holiday, providing residents some relief on the 25 cent gas tax. If passed, which Lamont said he hopes will be passed as soon as this week, will remain in effect through June 30.

The June 30 end date is there because if the state went past the date, it would be in violation of the American Rescue Plan funds Connecticut has access to, and there is also the state budget surplus they can tap into.

The state could also hold a sales-tax-free week in April. There will also be the annual tax-free week in August.

"We chose April because A: We can afford to do it with the surplus. B: I think right now with the incredibly high inflation across the board we want to give people a bit of relief we can give them a 6.35 percent relief for a week in April," Lamont said.

There are also talks of making rides on public buses free of charge in April.

If and when all of these proposed tax breaks will go into effect depend on when lawmakers are able to discuss and bring this to the floor.

Lamont is hoping for bipartisan cooperation to put these tax holidays in effect.

This is a developing story.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News.

