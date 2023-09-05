Lamont urges state legislature to pass major tax cuts

A historic surplus for the state could potentially lead to historic tax cuts for residents, something people have been waiting for.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont is pushing for his proposed tax cuts again, as state budget negotiations continue.

Those negotiations are underway at the state Capitol and as the governor meets with legislative leaders from both sides of the aisle to hash out a final budget proposal for the state, one thing everyone agrees on is tax cuts.

“Usually we're talking about how much we have to raise taxes or how much we have to cut spending in key areas,” Lamont said Tuesday. “Now we're having a debate about how much additional investments we make in say education and how big a tax cut we're going to have.”

A historic surplus for the state could potentially lead to historic tax cuts for residents, something people have been waiting for.

“Hoping, yes, maybe not thinking it would come to fruition,” said Jimmy Tran, manager of A Dong Supermarket in West Hartford. Tran’s parents opened the store more than 30 years ago.

Tran says these tax cuts would benefit his business and his customers.

“It's enough breathing room to pay for their bills and feed their families without anxiety,” he said.

The governor’s proposals include increasing the earned income tax credit for low-income workers, restoring the pass-through entity tax credit, and the largest income tax rate reduction in state history.

“The simplest, easiest, most effective way to make life a little more affordable is getting to a broad-based tax cut,” Lamont added.

Lamont says his proposal could save families upward of $600 a year.

“I think it’ll help to lower our prices and that way more people will shop,” said Tran. “It’s kind of like a circle.”

Tuesday, Lamont urged the state legislature to adopt these tax cuts, which House Republicans included in their budget proposal, introduced last week.

Democrats scaled back these cuts slightly in their budget plan, which Lamont says will be a source of negotiations with the legislature.

“We understand that there's a process here and negotiation processes going on, but the framework, the bones of what we're trying to do, of what this budget does,” Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton said. “That is really what we're here for.”

“There's a lot of, you know, spoons in the soup stirring things up here right now,” continued Lamont. “I think we're all pretty close.”

Negotiations might be close, but they have a ticking clock, as the final budget needs to be approved by the end of this legislative session on June 7.

