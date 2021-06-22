Gov. Lamont signs bill making recreational cannabis legal

Connecticut became the 19th state in the country to legalize recreational cannabis. The next step is to establish an equity council.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On Tuesday, the hotly contested and controversial recreational marijuana bill was signed into law. The law allows for about 140 total retail marijuana shops to pop up in cities and town across the state over the next several years, but municipal bans and ordinances will likely limit that.

Even though the bill was signed Tuesday, it still won’t technically be legal to possess small amounts of marijuana for personal use until July 1st.



Connecticut became the 19th state in the country to legalize recreational cannabis. The next step is to establish an equity council. "I’m sure there will be no shortage of interested people looking to serve," said State Senate President Pro Tempore Marty Looney.

The law now puts CT in a position to compete with our neighbors. Gov. Lamont said, "Right now you look around the state, and you see these Massachusetts billboards coming up like mushrooms in the jungle. We’re going to be able to regulate that in a very strict way going forward."

The move will get registers ringing louder at medical dispensaries like Fine Fettle in Newington. CEO Richard Carbray and his team built the dispensary less than two years ago with the eventual expansion into recreational sales in mind. "We basically had an idea that we should probably build these facilities to accommodate both a medical and recreational program."

Carbray said he plans to jump into the recreational cannabis industry, but it’ll cost a million dollars. It would only cost a social equity applicant $500,000. Connecticut's 18 existing medical marijuana dispensaries will have an opportunity to apply for a hybrid license. "On the medical side we are going to make sure our medical patients come first because that’s important," explained Carbray.



Medical sales remain tax free. "Where you’ll pay probably close to 25% tax on the adult use product," said Carbray. Including a 3% tax incentive for communities who don’t pass local ordinances banning retail sales. "That is their right," said State Rep. Jason Rojas. "They need to be accountable to the voters in their communities if people would prefer to have that or not."



Under the bill, communities of more than 50,000 people would still be required to designate a public space where marijuana can be smoked - regardless of a ban on sales. "I think it is a model for the rest of the nation. We had a chance to learn from others," said Gov. Lamont.

Shortly after the bill signing the Connecticut Medical Society put out a statement opposing the new law, saying in part, ”we believe the recreational use of marijuana is bad science, bad policy, and dangerous to Connecticut’s public health."

Lawmakers concede the law isn’t perfect and will almost need to be revised as time goes on. "We have the days, months, and year ahead to address those concerns," said state house majority leader Rojas.

Retail sales won’t likely begin until next year at the earliest. The state wants to make sure the growers have enough product to meet supply and demand. Cultivation can begin later this year.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.