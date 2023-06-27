Gov. Lamont signs legislation on healthcare affordability

The legislation includes Drug Discount Card Program, which allows the comptroller to establish a discount card.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a bill into Connecticut state law that focuses on reducing health care costs and improving care for state residents.

As health care affordability continues to be an issue, the legislation contains an approach to tackle this issue.

“The quality of Connecticut’s health care system is among the best in the nation, however rising costs make accessing health coverage a barrier for far too many people. Our administration is focused on addressing the policies and cost drivers that factor into these prices," Lamont said in a statement. "This is a complex issue that needs to be tackled from multiple angles and we need the involvement of all parties – insurers, hospitals, doctors, employers, and consumers – in this effort to provide real solutions to lower health care costs."

The legislation includes the Drug Discount Card Program, which allows the comptroller to establish a discount card. Connecticut residents would be allowed to receive free Rx discount cards with savings of up to 80% on generics and 20% on brand-name drugs. The card would be available free to all state residents.

The state will be able to buy prescription drugs in bulk to help ensure those lower costs.

The legislation would also require pharmaceutical sales representatives to disclose the cost of the drug being marketed as well as any variation in clinical outcome based on race and ethnicity.

“Providing access to safe, affordable, and high-quality health care is a right, not a privilege. I applaud all of my colleagues and the several stakeholders who worked tirelessly on this legislation while never losing sight of just how vital affordable healthcare is to the health and wellness needs of the residents of Connecticut,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

The bill would strengthen the 340B drug discount program in the state by establishing a contract requirement to protect prescription drug discounts for low-income and uninsured patients.

The bill would also reduce facility fees making it more affordable for those who need a procedure done.

“I commend Governor Lamont for working with stakeholders and lawmakers to bring to fruition several important pieces of legislation focused on healthcare reform. Prescription drug costs are out of control, and Connecticut residents need price relief. While systemic reform of our healthcare and prescription drug system is desperately needed, I’m proud to be working with the governor to provide a drug discount card that will bring real and immediate savings for all Connecticut residents at the pharmacy counter starting this year,” said Comptroller Sean Scanlon.

