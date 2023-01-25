State police contract approved by legislature, signed by Lamont

The House approved the agreement by a vote of 142 to 1, and the Senate approved it by a vote of 35 to 1.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont thanked the members of the General Assembly for voting to approve his collective bargaining agreement that he struck with the Connecticut State Police Union.

For the agreement to be approved, both chambers had to vote in favor of it.

“The Connecticut State Police are among the finest members of law enforcement in the nation, and they deserve to be recognized for their integrity, commitment to service, and the sacrifices they and their families make," said Lamont. "This new contract provides financial and other incentives for the retention and recruitment of the best troopers and candidates. I am eternally grateful for the work the men and women of the Connecticut State Police do each day to keep our residents safe, exemplifying the highest professional standards. I thank the members of the General Assembly for their vote of approval on this agreement.”

The House approved the agreement by a vote of 142 to 1, and the Senate approved it by a vote of 35 to 1.

Among other things, the agreement increases the base pay for trooper trainees so that they are competitive with municipalities and other states, and includes a higher rate for existing law enforcement professionals who are hired by the State Police and attend the Connecticut Police Academy.

Full details of the agreement can be read here.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.