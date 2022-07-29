Lamont, Stefanowski face off in contentious gubernatorial race

The two previously challenged each other in 2018. Stefanowski lost that race by a mere three percentage points–just about 40,000 votes.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Voters won’t see this year’s gubernatorial race on the primary ballot on August 9 because both party candidates are running unopposed, meaning they’ve already advanced to the general election in November.

Incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski aren’t strangers to competition.

The two faced each other in 2018. Stefanowski lost that race by a mere three percentage points–just about 40,000 votes.

“People are ready for a change,” said Stefanowski. “We’ve had 40 years of Democratic rule in Connecticut and when any election comes up, you have to think about are you better off now than when Governor Lamont came into office? And the answer to all those questions is no and quite honestly, he hasn't earned the right to be reelected.”

Lamont disagrees–he feels he served Connecticut well in his first term and wants another four years to continue the job.

“I think we've delivered on our promises,” Lamont said. “Now for the next four years, we've really got to make sure the resources we had are invested make a difference in people's lives.”

Stefanowski said the economy isn’t someplace Lamont is succeeding.

“I don't think the current Governor is doing as much as he could to help,” he said. “We're very focused on making it more affordable for people to live in Connecticut.”

Besides inflation, social issues like reproductive rights and gun control are at the front of voters' minds. Lamont hopes that push will send more people to the polls in his favor come November.

“Let's face it if the Republicans take the U.S. Senate, they're going to try and outlaw Roe v. Wade across the country,” said Lamont. “We have protected a woman's right to choose. We've done that through legislation. Legislation’s as good as the next governor and the next group of legislators.”

Both candidates said despite not being on the primary ballot, they’re still encouraging voters to turn out to the polls on August 9.

