Connecticut leaders invite virtual guests to attend State of the Union Address

Biden's first State of the Union Address is set to take place in person for Congress members, but with virtual guest attendance.

HARTFORD, Conn. — President Joe Biden will be giving his State of the Union Address on Tuesday evening, and some Connecticut leaders have been invited to attend either in-person or virtually.

As members of Congress prepare to watch the State of the Union Address in person, guest attendance will be virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. Congress officials announced their virtual guests for the State of the Union Address.

Rep. John Larson has invited Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin as his virtual guest.

"None of this would be possible without the partnership of our local leaders. I am thrilled to have Mayor Bronin as my virtual guest. He has used Hartford's American Rescue Plan funding to help local businesses, support children’s programs, and expand COVID testing to Hartford’s residents. He has been a true leader during this crisis, and I thank him for joining me," Larson said.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal invited Ukrainian-American Myron Melnyk as his guest for the State of the Union.

Melnyk has been a local advocate for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro will be joined by virtual guest Ernest Pagan from New Haven, a representative from Carpenters Local 365.

Congressman Joe Courtney announced Gales Ferry Fire Chief Anthony Saccone as his guest. Saccone has served the Ledyard community as Chief of the Gales Ferry Firehouse for more than ten years and was instrumental in the recent victory for fire police officers and their families across the U.S. through the Protecting America’s First Responders Act.

During the State of the Union Address, President Biden plans to highlight the achievements and work that is still to be done under his leadership.

President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.