Connecticut lawmakers consider bill to help stop human trafficking

A 2022 legislative research report shows 456 total human trafficking arrests in Connecticut between 2016 and 2021.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Friday, state lawmakers on the Judiciary Committee heard public comments on a bill they hope will help prevent human trafficking.

Since 2007 the National Human Trafficking Hotline has received more than 1,700 reports of trafficking in Connecticut.

“Many people think that there is not human trafficking in the state of Connecticut, but there is,” said Sen. Catherine Osten, (D-Columbia).

“All of these issues are happening in our communities, not just the cities, but also the suburbs,” said Meghan Scanlon, president & CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “It's not something that everybody sees every single day. But it's important to know that it is happening.”

The measure, Senate Bill 1117, would revise the definition of stalking for civil protection orders, expand membership for the trafficking in persons council, include victims of sexual assault and trafficking as protected persons under the state's employment discrimination provisions, and prohibit hotels and motels from offering an hourly rate for any sleeping accommodation.

Advocates said the two later actions will greatly help stem human trafficking in Connecticut.

“Oftentimes after experiencing sexual violence, survivors have a whole lot of places where they could impact employment, education, financial situation, so it's really important for us to see them added to those protected classes,” executive director of the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence Beth Hamilton said.

Bridget Koestner, policy manager with Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence, added, “If a survivor needs to say take time off of work or have other accommodations or changes made to their schedule, they wouldn't necessarily have any right to having those accommodations made. This bill could change that.”

The banning of hourly rates is legislation Sen. Osten has been working on for years.

“I think anything that we can do to eliminate human trafficking is something we should be doing,” she said. “There are other mechanisms that we can do but this is one more tool in the toolbox to stop trafficking.”

Many lawmakers in this session are on board.

“I'm hearing a lot of support overall,” continued Osten. “I'm hoping that we can get through and across the threshold this year.”

Legislators on the Judiciary Committee said this measure has bipartisan support and advocates are confident it will be passed out of committee.

If Judiciary approves it, this bill will head to the House and Senate floors for a vote.

