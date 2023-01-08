Lawmakers push for ban on infant loungers linked to sleep-related deaths

Around 20 infant deaths per year in Connecticut are linked to sleep-related causes

HARTFORD, Conn. — A warning for parents—a new study said sleep-related infant deaths are a big issue across the nation and here in Connecticut.

Now lawmakers are pushing to ban products linked to cause deaths.

At least ten infant deaths have been linked to a recalled infant lounger, although some officials said that number is under-reported.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said the only way to protect infants is to ban all similar products.

"A recall doesn’t mean the product automatically goes off the market," said Senator Blumenthal.

The popular Boppy Newborn Lounger was recalled two years ago. But since then, at least two more babies died while using the recalled soft lounger.

Blumenthal said he sent a letter to the consumer product safety commission to call for a ban on the lounger and all similar products.

"There were three million of these kinds of sleepers out there already sold when it was recalled and those three million are still sold in all kinds of ways," said Blumenthal.

Doctors at Connecticut Children's said infants can suffocate if they fall asleep on any product that isn't a firm surface.

"Their head goes down and their chin touches their chest and it leads to a loss of an open airway," said Kevin Borrup, the Executive Director of the Injury Prevention Center at Connecticut Children's.

A new report from the Connecticut Office of the Child Advocate said sleep related deaths in infants are the leading cause of preventable deaths in connecticut.

Around 20 infants die per year here in Connecticut from unsafe sleep. In 90% of those deaths, infants were not sleeping on a firm surface.

Officials said one of the biggest problems is seeing recalled products sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Blumenthal said while he’s calling for the lounger to be completely banned, he’s also pointing the finger at Meta for allowing the product to continue to be passed from household to household.

"Facebook and Meta are complicit because they have to means to remove these products from Facebook," said Blumenthal.

Experts said it's important all infants sleep in a crib with a flat surface, with no pillows or blankets.

They're also working on educating more parents about the dangers of unsafe sleep.

