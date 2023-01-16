Lawmakers push for more salary transparency in job postings

House Bill 5243, introduced by Rep. Amy Morrin Bello, would require salary ranges to be included in all job postings in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — House Bill 5243, introduced by Rep. Amy Morrin Bello (D-Wethersfield) last week, would require salary ranges to be included in all job postings in Connecticut.

Proponents say increased transparency is good for both employees and employers, but critics claim it’ll deter people from applying in a climate they’re already calling “a workforce crisis.”

“One of the first things you're going to want to know is what the compensation looks like,” said Morrin Bello. “It saves time and energy for both the employer and the applicant of the person looking for job.”

Currently, employers only have to give salary information when offering a job or if asked.

“Many are afraid to do that, because they don't want a potential employer to think that that's the only reason they're they're interested in a job is for the salary,” Morrin Bello said.

Bello said this would save businesses from having to meet with and interview candidates who ultimately turn down a job due to the salary.

This measure is already the law in New York. It was enacted just two months ago.

Morrin Bello is encouraged by this, saying she hopes having a neighboring state with similar legislation will further the conversation in Connecticut.

“I'm hoping that this session, we'll be able to just move the needle a little more,” she added.

Some employers aren’t convinced.

“I think that this harms both the employers and those who are out there looking for jobs, said Eric Gjede, vice president of public policy for the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.

Gjede believes applicants could lose out on possibly negotiating for a higher salary.

“Frankly, this undermines conversations between the employer and the applicant about the skills that may warrant a far higher salary than any initial range that was posted under the position,” he said.

Gjede added this measure could deter people from applying at a time when some businesses are still facing staffing shortages.

“My hope is that lawmakers are really hearing this and that they do choose to focus on helping businesses rather than trying new ways to harm them,” he continued.

Morrin Bello says she’s beginning conversations with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to drum up support for this bill.

