Lawmakers reach deal on cannabis bill, Senate vote expected

Under the bill, it would be legal for people 21 years and older to buy and use limited amounts of cannabis beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers say they've reached a compromise on how to legalize recreational marijuana for adults, including how to ensure the new industry will benefit those residents adversely affected by the nation’s war on drugs.

Proponents said they expected the state Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, to vote on the legislation Monday night.

The announcement of the deal comes as the General Assembly attempts to finish its work before the regular legislative session adjourns at midnight on Wednesday.

