Lawmakers plan to reintroduce gun storage bill, Ethan's Law

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Song accidentally shot himself with an improperly stored gun at a friend's house in 2018. This law aims to reduce accidental shootings.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut state lawmakers are reintroducing gun storage legislation Ethan's Law in Washington almost five years after Kristin and Mike Song lost their son.

Ethan's parents stood alongside state lawmakers in New Haven on Wednesday, where they said they're still fighting to see change.

"So full of joy, so full of life," said Mike Song, about his son, Ethan.

In 2018, 15-year-old Ethan Song accidentally shot himself with a gun found in a Tupperware container in the closet over at a friend's house in Guilford.

Since then, Ethan's parents and lawmakers have been fighting for Ethan's Law.

"I no longer have the freedom to hug my child and watch the trajectory of his life. That freedom has been stolen from me," said Mike Song.

The legislation would create federal requirements for safe gun storage and strict penalties for any violations. It would also provide incentives for states to create and implement safe storage laws.

"Ethan’s death was not an outlier. Gun violence is the leading cause of death for our children which means your child has a greater chance of being killed by a gun than any other danger facing them," said Kristin Song, Ethan's mom.

The House of Representatives passed the bill last year in part of the Protecting Our Kids Act.

Supporters said it will lower accidental shootings, suicides and even crime-related shootings.

There is tough opposition from other federal lawmakers who have said it will hinder teens from being able to protect themselves or their families.

Now in the new year, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and other state leaders are returning to the drawing board, reigniting the push for safe storage.

"Millions of children are living in households with unsafely stored guns, they and their families are in risk of the nightmare," said Blumenthal. "Congress is complicit in that bloodshed if it fails to pass Ethan’s Law."

A law that Ethan's parents believe would have saved his life.

"You would think the carnage of our dead children would be enough to change public attitude but sadly it is not," said Kristin Song.

Officials are hopeful for full bipartisan support and are hoping this is the year Ethan's Law passes, not only in the House but of course in the Senate.

Ethan would have been celebrating his 20th birthday on Thursday.

