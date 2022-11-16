Legislative leaders push for special session on gas tax holiday

Gov. Lamont confirmed he’s also in support of it.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Drivers in Connecticut could continue to see a tax break at the pump for a few more months.

State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for a special legislative session to extend the state’s current gas tax holiday, which is set to expire on December 1.

The state’s 25 cents per gallon retail levy on gas is currently suspended. This so-called “gas tax holiday” passed by the state legislature last session took effect April 1.

With just two weeks until it’s set to expire, lawmakers are pushing for a special session to extend this tax holiday.

“There's no reason to drag feet,” said Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford). “We need to do this and we need to do it as soon as we can.”

Senate and House minority leadership say they’ve been calling for a special session for months.

In September, legislative Democrats expressed strong consideration for it and this week Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed he’s also in support.

“I don't think we want to have a cliff on the gas starting on December 1,” Lamont said. “I think we got to have a meeting, special session before that.”

Tuesday, Lamont said his team is in talks with legislative leaders to hash out the details.

“We just had preliminary conversations just to understand so they can prepare their members going forward for later in the week,” said the Chief of Staff Paul Mounds after a press conference at the Capitol.

Republican lawmakers claim they haven’t heard from anyone.

“The majority and the governor's office haven't reached out to us,” Kelly said. “From our perspective, I think this needed to happen already.”

Republicans don’t just want to talk about the gas tax–they want the legislature to address home heating assistance, too.

“Here we are, in November, expecting dysfunctional Washington to come to the rescue,” Kelly said. “What we need is a plan that's going to protect these families that need our help.”

The majority say they’ll solely focus on the gas tax.

“We’re looking at other ways we can provide relief over and above LIHEAP for folks that maybe need it,” Lamont said Tuesday.

When asked if just the gas tax holiday extension would be taken up in the special session, Lamont said, “I think that’s right.”

There's no word yet on when this special session could take place, but in terms of a date, both Republicans and Democrats agree sooner is better.

